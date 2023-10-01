Strahm will open Sunday's game against the Mets, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Strahm will be asked to work the first inning or so before making for a bulk reliever. According to Seidman, Nick Nelson is expected to follow Strahm.
