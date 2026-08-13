Matt Strahm: Cut loose by K.C.

The Royals released Strahm on Saturday.

After Kansas City dropped Strahm from its 40-man roster last week, the 34-year-old lefty ended up clearing waivers, with the money remaining on his $7.5 million contract as well as his poor performance in 2026 likely making teams reluctant to put in a claim. With the Royals having now cut him loose, Strahm could hold more appeal to teams if he's willing to sign a minor-league contract or major-league deal at a lower salary figure. Strahm submitted a 7.32 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 35.2 innings out of the Kansas City bullpen prior to losing his roster spot.