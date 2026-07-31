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Royals' Matt Strahm: Serves up walk-off grand slam

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Strahm (3-4) blew the save and took the loss Thursday against the Twins. He allowed a walk-off grand slam to the lone batter he faced and was charged with one earned run.

Taking over for Lucas Erceg, Strahm entered with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning of a one-run game for a lefty-lefty matchup against Kody Clemens, who launched a walk-off grand slam. It was a difficult spot for Strahm, who has struggled to a 12.38 ERA and 2.13 WHIP across 11 appearances spanning eight innings in July. Overall, the veteran hurler owns a 7.27 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 34.2 innings in what has been a season to forget for both him and the Royals.

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