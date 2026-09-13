Strahm successfully underwent surgery on his right knee and is expected to be fully healthy for the 2027 season, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Strahm's procedure comes one month after being released by the Royals. The veteran southpaw spent some time on the IL earlier this year due to right knee inflammation, and he pitched through the issue before being let go by Kansas City. The expectation is that Strahm will be ready for the start of the 2027 campaign, and he should garner interest from teams over the offseason looking to add a left-handed option for the bullpen.