Strahm will start Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Phillies appear to be in line to rely on several bullpen arms during Monday's series opener in Arizona, so Strahm should operate as an opener while beginning the game on the mound. The southpaw hasn't been particularly sharp in recent outings, posting a 6.75 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 9.1 innings over his last six appearances.