Strahm pitched a scoreless inning to close out the save in Thursday's 3-1 win over Atlanta in Game 4 of the NLDS. He struck out one.

Strahm was called into the game in an nontraditional spot as the team has been relying on Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning during the postseason, but Kimbrel was needed earlier in the game against Atlanta's key right-handers. Strahm took over for Gregory Soto with runners on first and third, but the added pressure was no issue as Strahm put away the side to earn his first career save in the postseason. For his playoff career, the southpaw has a 5.79 ERA and 2.57 WHIP with three strikeouts across 4.2 innings. He will prepare to be available out of the bullpen against the Diamondbacks in the NLCS next week.