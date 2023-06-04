Strahm did not factor into the decision during Saturday's win over the Phillies, tossing two scoreless innings in which he didn't allow a hit or walk and struck out one.

Strahm operated as the opener behind Dylan Covey, but the former outperformed the latter. In his first season with Philadelphia, Strahm has made 16 appearances (eight starts) and sports a 3.05 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 53:11 K:BB across 41.1 innings. The left-hander has been elite since moving to the bullpen full time, allowing just four runs over his last nine games (14.2 innings) while boasting a 16:3 K:BB. He may continue handling the opener role, but Strahm shouldn't be considered a starter anymore, as he hasn't completed more than two innings since May 2.