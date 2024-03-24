Strahm signed a one-year extension with the Phillies on Sunday that includes a club option or vesting option for the 2026 season.

Strahm is entering the second season of the two-year, $15 million deal he signed with Philadelphia in December 2022, but he won't reach free agency next offseason after he and the Phillies agreed to tack on another year to his deal. The terms of the one-year extension nor the club/vesting option are clear, but Strahm is primed to fill a key role as a multi-inning arm out of the Philadelphia bullpen in 2024. After making nine of his first 18 appearances as a starter last season, the 32-year-old transitioned into a full-time relief role in mid-June and posted a 2.53 ERA and 52:8 K:BB over his final 42.2 innings.