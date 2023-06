Strahm did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over 2.2 innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out one.

Strahm has had a rough last couple of appearances, as he's given up six runs over his last 3.2 innings. The Phillies have used the southpaw as both a starter and reliever this year, yielding mixed results. However, the former Padre's 1.09 WHIP would be his lowest since 2020 if the season ended today.