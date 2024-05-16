King (3-4) took the loss against the Rockies on Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven betters over 5.1 innings.

King fell behind when he yielded three runs in the second inning, and San Diego's offense never put up a fight against Austin Gomber and a trio of Rockies relievers. King had been on a roll coming into Wednesday, putting up 13 scoreless frames over his previous two starts, but he's been very inconsistent this season, giving up at least four runs in four of his 10 appearances. Altogether, he's registered a mediocre 4.31 ERA and 1.36 WHIP along with a 61:26 K:BB through 54.1 innings.