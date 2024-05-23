King (4-4) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over 6.2 innings in a 7-3 victory over the Reds. He struck out six.

The right-hander delivered his fifth quality start of the year, and his third in four May outings, on 92 pitches (62 strikes). King has had trouble maintaining consistency as he adjusts to being a full-time starting pitcher, but his 3.24 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB through 25 innings this month is encouraging. He'll look to put together another solid start in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Marlins.