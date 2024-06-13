King came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the A's, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over five-plus innings. He struck out 12.

The right-hander set a new season high in Ks and took a 2-0 lead into the sixth inning, but after allowing back-to-back singles to begin the frame, King left the mound and watched as Wandy Peralta let both inherited runners cross the plate. King hasn't been tagged for more than three runs in any of his last five starts, posting a 2.20 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 34:8 K:BB in 28.2 innings over that stretch. He'll face a much tougher test in his next outing, on the road early next week in Philadelphia.