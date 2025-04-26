King (3-1) took the loss Friday against the Rays after allowing one unearned run on four hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out nine.

King was impressive despite being saddled with his first loss Friday, generating 14 whiffs en route to his third outing this year without giving up an earned run. The lone run scored by Taylor Walls went unearned due to a Xander Bogaerts throwing error to open the third frame, and the right-hander fanned at least seven in his third straight appearance. King boasts a 2.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB over 33 innings this season, setting him up as a strong fantasy option in a soft matchup versus the Pirates for his next scheduled start.