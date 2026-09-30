King earned the win in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cubs on Tuesday. He gave up one hit with eight strikeouts and three walks over seven shutout innings.

The right-hander held Chicago without a hit until the seventh inning, when Nico Hoerner reached on an infield single down the third-base line. It was an electric performance from King, who threw 62 of his 97 pitches for strikes while generating 17 whiffs. The 31-year-old surrendered five runs against the Dodgers during his final start of the regular season, but it was still a productive campaign with a 3.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 159:70 K:BB across 185 innings. If the Padres can win one of the next two games to push past the Cubs, King likely lines up to start Game 2 of the NLDS in Milwaukee.