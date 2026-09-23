King (12-10) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks over four innings against the Dodgers. He struck out five.

The right-hander delivered a scoreless first inning but was tagged for four runs in the second and another in the fourth to end his evening. King's poor showing snapped a four-start win streak and is the first time since July 28 he surrendered more than three earned runs in an outing. During that nine-start stretch, he posted a 2.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 45:18 K:BB across 55.2 innings. King tentatively lines up to pitch the final game of the regular season Sunday versus the Diamondbacks, but the Padres are likely to prioritize his availability for next week's wild-card series.