King (12-9) tallied the win Thursday against the Rockies, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six.

King bookended his outing in shaky fashion, yielding one run in his first and final innings of work, but it was a strong start overall. The right-hander has been a model of consistency for both the Padres and fantasy managers alike, reeling off eight consecutive quality starts and 12 in his last 14 outings. He's set to bring a workmanlike 3.03 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 154:68 K:BB over 181 innings into his next and likely final appearance of the regular season against the Dodgers.