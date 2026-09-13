King (11-9) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-6 victory over the Giants, giving up three runs on five hits over seven innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The right-hander did serve up homers to Rafael Devers in the first inning and Shay Whitcomb in the second to account for all the damage against him, but King shut the door from there. He's reeled off seven straight quality starts, giving him 17 in total on the season, and over that sizzling streak he's produced a 1.81 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB in 44.2 innings while going 5-1. King will look to stay locked in during his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Colorado.