King didn't factor into the decision in Game 2 of the NLDS versus the Brewers on Sunday. He struck out six, allowing one run on three hits and no walks over five-plus innings.

After carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning during his wild-card start against the Cubs on Tuesday, King continued that dominance Sunday by retiring the first 14 batters he faced. Christian Yelich broke the seal with a two-out double in the fifth frame, which was followed by two additional singles and Milwaukee's first run. King escaped that inning without further damage but was pulled after a hit-by-pitch to begin the sixth. The right-hander has surrendered just one run on four hits with a 14:3 K:BB across 12 innings through his first two postseason starts. If San Diego can win the next two contests to force a decisive Game 5, King tentatively lines up to start on regular rest.