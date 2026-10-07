King pitched two scoreless innings to earn the save in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Brewers on Tuesday. He allowed one hit with two walks and one strikeout.

After throwing 72 pitches in Game 2 on Sunday in Milwaukee, the right-hander was called upon to get the final six outs Tuesday with closer Mason Miller (paternity) away from the team. King generated just two whiffs on 40 pitches (25 strikes) and put the tying run on base in the ninth inning with a pair of walks, but a double play put a sudden end to the Brewers' rally. King was previously lined up to start a possible Game 5 on Friday and could still factor into San Diego's plans should it stave off elimination again Wednesday.