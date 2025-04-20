King didn't factor in the decision Saturday against the Astros after giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander cruised through five frames but ran into trouble in the sixth, when Christian Walker launched a two-out, two-run homer to tie the game 2-2 and end King's evening. The 29-year-old was unable to pick up his fourth consecutive victory, but it was still another productive performance on the road. After allowing three runs over 2.2 frames in his season debut, King has a 1.07 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB in his past four starts.