King came away with a no-decision Sunday against the Royals, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings.

King was sharp, not allowing an extra-base hit and turning in another quality start, his fifth over his past six contests. The 29-year-old snapped a three-game streak allowing a home run, something he has struggled with all season -- his 1.8 HR/9 ranks in the ninth percentile. On the whole, King has been solid this season, recording a 3.82 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 78:31 K:BB across 73 innings. The right-hander will look to build off this success in his next start, tentatively scheduled for this weekend against Arizona.