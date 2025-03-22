King tossed five scoreless innings in a Cactus League start against the Cubs on Friday, allowing one hit and striking out four batters.

In his final spring outing -- and his first since being named San Diego's Opening Day starter -- King was royal on the mound, allowing a single to the first batter he faced and then retiring 15 straight hitters. The righty had an up-and-down spring, but he concluded it on a superb note and finished the exhibition slate with a 3.95 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB over 13.2 frames. King's next appearance is slated to take place next Thursday against Atlanta in the Padres' regular-season opener.