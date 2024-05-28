King allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over five innings in a no-decision against Miami on Monday.
King pitched very well in the outing, but San Diego wasn't able to put its second run on the board until the seventh frame, preventing him from picking up a second consecutive victory. The only run the right-hander allowed came on a third-inning homer by Jazz Chisholm. King has given up one or zero runs in three of his past five starts and has racked up a 34:8 K:BB across 30 innings over that span. He's tentatively slated to make his next start in Kansas City.
