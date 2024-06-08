King (5-4) allowed four hits and one walk while striking out five over five scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Diamondbacks.

King wasn't all that efficient, needing 98 pitches (63 strikes) to get through five games, but that's the only knock on his performance. He's been excellent over his last three starts, allowing just two runs on 11 hits and four walks with 16 strikeouts over his last 17 innings. King is at a 3.58 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 83:32 K:BB through 78 innings across 14 appearances (13 starts). The right-hander will look to keep it rolling in his next start, tentatively projected to come at home versus the Athletics.