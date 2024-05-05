King (3-3) earned the win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday, allowing six hits over six shutout innings while striking out three.

King surrendered hits to three of the first four batters he faced in the contest but was able to work his way out of it before retiring the next 11 batters in succession. The right-hander didn't issue a walk for the first time this season, though his three strikeouts on the night also marked a season low. King had allowed at least four runs in back-to-back starts coming in and in three of his last four overall, taking three consecutive losses over that stretch. However, he's now posted three quality starts on the season and has gone at least five innings in five of his last six outings.