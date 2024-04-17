King (2-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Brewers but struck out 10 and allowed a run on two hits and two walks over 7.2 innings.

King held Milwaukee without a hit until the seventh inning, but the lone run of the game was charged to him after exiting in the eighth as the bullpen allowed an inherited runner to score. The 28-year-old generated 17 swinging strikes on 109 pitches, and he now has two starts this season of at least seven frames. King has a difficult draw for his next turn through the rotation, as he currently lines up to face the Rockies at Coors Field early next week.