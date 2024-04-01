King didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Giants, tossing four innings and yielding two runs on two hits and seven walks. He struck out six.

King went through plenty of ups and downs in his first start of 2024, holding San Francisco to just two runs and two hits but walking a staggering seven batters. He's now allowed 10 walks in 7.1 innings this season and owns a 2.45 HR/9. While he'll be tough to trust moving forward, King could be worth a dart throw in daily formats as he's been an excellent source of strikeouts (13.5 K/9) thus far. King's tentatively lined up for a rematch with the Giants for his next start at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park.