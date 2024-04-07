King (1-0) earned the win against San Francisco on Saturday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out four batters over seven scoreless innings.

King came into the contest having allowed a massive 10 walks over 7.1 innings, so it was promising to see him emerge from Saturday's outing having allowed just one free pass. The improved control unsurprisingly made a substantial positive impact on his results, as the right-hander picked up his second win (the first came in relief) and first quality start with seven impressive scoreless frames. King is working as a full-time starter for the first time this season, so it was uncertain coming into the campaign what fantasy managers could expect from him. Based on his first two starts, it appears that limiting walks could be a key to King finding success in his first campaign with the Padres.