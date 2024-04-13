King did not factor into the decision Friday against the Dodgers, allowing seven runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The Dodgers offense had a field day against King on Friday, launching four home runs, a career-worst for the Padres right-hander. King has struggled against the formidable Los Angeles lineup, allowing seven earned runs over 8.1 innings against them this season. The 28-year-old looks to bounce back in his next start, scheduled to be against the Brewers at home.