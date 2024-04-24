King (2-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Rockies, allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out five in 3.2 innings.

King had given up just one run through three before things took a turn for the worst in the fourth. Two singles and an error loaded up the bases before King served up a grand slam to Brendan Rodgers to give the Rockies their first lead of the game. The damage didn't stop there, as King would then find himself with the bases loaded again in that same inning and walked another run before finally being pulled. After flirting with a no hitter his last time out, King had arguably his worst start of the year and has given mixed results through his first six start this year. The 29-year-old now owns a 4.11 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 34:18 K:BB in 30.2 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column versus the Phillies this weekend.