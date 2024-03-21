King (1-0) gave up three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 3.1 innings in a win over the Dodgers on Thursday in Game 2 of the Seoul Series.

King picked up the victory and racked up a healthy strikeout total in his first regular-season outing as a Padre, but the appearance wasn't smooth for the ex-Yankee. He made it through his first frame without giving up a run despite yielding a pair of hits, but Mookie Betts tagged the right-hander for a two-run homer in the fifth inning and drew a walk that led to another run on King's ledger in the seventh. Despite entering in the fourth frame, King ended up with an early-season starter's workload (75 pitches), and he's fully expected to hold down a rotation role moving forward. His work in relief Thursday was likely a one-off consequence of the Padres' next regular-season contest being one week away.