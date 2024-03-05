Through King's first two Cactus League appearances this spring, he's allowed no runs on two hits over five innings while posting a 4:0 K:BB.

King's first spring appearance came in relief, and he pitched two scoreless frames against Cleveland after entering in the third inning. He then started against San Francisco in his second outing and breezed through three frames, allowing just one hit while striking out three batters. King came over from the Yankees in December in the trade that sent Juan Soto to New York, and the right-handed hurler is set to start for the Padres from the outset of the campaign. His final three seasons with the Yankees were impressive, as he tallied a 2.88 ERA (3.13 FIP), 1.15 WHIP and 255:72 K:BB over 219 frames, but only 15 of his 105 appearances during that span came as a starter.