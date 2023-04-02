Wacha (1-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over six innings against the Rockies. He struck out two.
Wacha breezed through the first four innings before allowing a run in the fifth on a fielder's choice off the bat to Ezequiel Tovar. The right-hander then struggled in the sixth; giving up three runs in that frame including a two-run homer by C.J. Cron. All in all a solid -- if unspectacular -- outing for Wacha in his first start as a member of the Padres. He's scheduled to go again in Atlanta next Saturday.
