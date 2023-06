Tucker had his contract selected by the Padres on Sunday and was subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis, AJ Cassavell of MLB.comreports.

Tucker had an upcoming opt out in his minor-league deal, and the foot injury will allow the Padres to add him to the big club without taking a spot on the 26-man roster. The 32-year-old has enjoyed a strong season at Triple-A El Paso with a .342/.468/.658 slash line and 10 home runs in 44 games.