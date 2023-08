The Padres released Tucker on Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tucker had been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso due to plantar fasciitis before being designated for assignment Wednesday. Now seemingly recovered from his injury, the 33-year-old outfielder will look to catch on with another franchise as an organizational depth piece. Tucker was slashing .293/.433/.565 through 240 plate appearances with El Paso.