Tucker will sign a contract with the KIA Tigers of the Korea Baseball Organization, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Tucker signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox in February and spent the first part of the 2019 season at Triple-A Charlotte. The 28-year-old has a career .222/.281/.403 major-league slash line over parts of three seasons with the Astros, Reds and Braves.