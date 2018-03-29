Padres' Raffy Lopez: Makes Opening Day roster
Lopez had his contract purchased by the Padres on Wednesday.
With Lopez and AJ Ellis both making the Opening Day roster, the Padres will carry three catchers to open the season. Austin Hedges is the clear starter, leaving Lopez to split backup duties with Ellis. The 30-year-old hit .222/.306/.463 with four homers across 24 games with the Blue Jays in 2017.
More News
-
Padres' Raffy Lopez: Inks deal with Padres•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Failing to stop base stealers•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Plates two in losing effort Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Draws third straight start•
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...