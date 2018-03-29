Lopez had his contract purchased by the Padres on Wednesday.

With Lopez and AJ Ellis both making the Opening Day roster, the Padres will carry three catchers to open the season. Austin Hedges is the clear starter, leaving Lopez to split backup duties with Ellis. The 30-year-old hit .222/.306/.463 with four homers across 24 games with the Blue Jays in 2017.

