Vasquez (0-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk while failing to strike out a batter over 3.2 innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Rockies.

Vasquez gave up four of those runs in the fourth inning and was ultimately relieved by Adrian Morejon. Aside from his start versus the Cubs last Tuesday, Vasquez has posted mostly mediocre outings at the major-league level this year. He's at a 6.32 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB through 15.2 innings across four starts. If Joe Musgrove (elbow) returns from the injured list when first eligible Friday, Vasquez could lose his place on the 26-man roster.