Vasquez (0-3) took the loss against Atlanta in the second game of a doubleheader Monday, allowing three runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out two batters over six innings.

Vasquez yielded a season-high 10 hits, but he still managed his first quality start of the campaign. In fact, this was the first time through five starts that he's been able to complete more than five frames. The right-hander was by no means impressive with just two punchouts, but he did manage to keep the Padres in the contest, though San Diego's offense was unable to provide any runs in support. Vasquez has posted a mediocre 5.82 ERA and 1.75 WHIP through 21.2 innings, and he could be moved out of the rotation -- and potentially off the big-league roster -- with Joe Musgrove (elbow) slated to return from the injured list Tuesday.