Vasquez is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

As was expected after he was promoted from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Vasquez will end up filling the rotation spot vacated by Joe Musgrove (elbow), who was moved to the 15-day injured list. Vasquez has previously made a pair of starts for the Padres this season, covering 7.2 innings between those outings while giving up eight runs (five earned) on 11 hits and three walks.