The Padres recalled Vasquez from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

The right-hander was optioned to El Paso on April 26 after making a couple starts for San Diego, and he'll rejoin the big club Sunday since Joe Musgrove (elbow) landed on the injured list. Vasquez allowed five earned runs with a 5:3 K:BB over 7.2 frames in his two outings and could step into the rotation for Musgrove, who had been scheduled to pitch Tuesday against the Cubs.