The Padres optioned Vasquez to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
Vasquez made two starts with the Padres after being recalled from El Paso last Saturday, allowing five earned runs across 7.2 innings while striking out five batters and walking three. He'll now head back to the minors, and Jeremiah Estrada will come up in his place to add depth to San Diego's bullpen.
