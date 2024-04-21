Vasquez is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field.

Though Vasquez had struggled over his three starts with Triple-A El Paso prior to being called up Saturday, he held his own in his 2024 MLB debut, limiting the Blue Jays to one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings in a losing effort. With Yu Darvish (neck) set to miss at least one more turn through the rotation while he's on the injured list, Vasquez will benefit from another start with the Padres.