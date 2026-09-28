Vasquez did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks over six innings in a 9-4 win over Arizona. He struck out two.

Making his first start since Sept. 1, Vasquez was sharp and economical, allowing just one run in the sixth inning before departing at 68 pitches (54 strikes). Bouncing between the rotation and bullpen, the right-hander will end the regular season with a 10-6 record, 3.90 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 87:37 K:BB across 140.2 innings (32 appearances). If San Diego uses Vasquez in the postseason, it will likely be as a reliever.