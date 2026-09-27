Vasquez is slated to start Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

With their win Saturday, the Padres are locked in as the No. 4 seed in the National League playoffs and will have little at stake in the regular-season finale. As such, the Padres will likely use Game 162 to rest multiple key position players and pitchers, which clears the way for Vasquez to pick up his first start since Sept. 1. Over 31 appearances (22 starts) on the campaign, Vasquez owns a 10-6 record, 4.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 85:37 K:BB across 134.2 innings.