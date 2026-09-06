Vasquez will be available out of the San Diego bullpen beginning Monday against the Nationals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Vasquez has pitched especially well in his last three starts, going 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 0.66 WHIP over 16.2 innings, but with Nick Pivetta (forearm) ready to return to the Padres' rotation, Vasquez will transition to a relief role. Pivetta only stretched out to 64 pitches in his final rehab outing, so it may be a sort of piggyback situation with Vasquez in that rotation spot, at least initially.