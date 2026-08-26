Vasquez (10-6) earned the win Wednesday over the Pirates, allowing just one hit and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Vasquez was limited to just 68 pitches Wednesday, but he still managed to earn the win with another strong outing -- the righty has earned wins in four of his last five appearances while posting a 2.29 ERA over his last 35.1 frames. Vasquez's ERA is down to 4.02 this season with a 1.28 WHIP and 76:34 K:BB across 123 innings. He's currently in line to face the Reds on the road his next time out.