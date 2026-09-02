Vasquez didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Reds, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander failed to complete five innings for the first time since July 30, tossing 50 of 69 pitches for strikes before being lifted from a 2-2 tie. Vasquez has allowed more than two runs just once in 10 appearances since the All-Star break, posting a 2.68 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB over 43.2 innings while going 4-0, but despite that success he could be headed for the bullpen in September with both Joe Musgrove (elbow) and Nick Pivetta (forearm) closing in on their returns from the IL.