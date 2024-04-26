Vasquez allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 2.2 innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Thursday.

Vasquez got another start with Yu Darvish (neck) on the injured list, though he didn't fare well in the Colorado altitude. The Padres staked him to an early 4-1 lead, but the right-hander allowed the Rockies to pull even in the third and was lifted after retiring only two batters in the frame. Vasquez was much better in his first start of the campaign against the Blue Jays on April 20, and Coors Field has a history of demolishing pitcher stat lines, so the right-hander may still get another turn in the rotation if Darvish isn't ready to return when first eligible.