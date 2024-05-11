Vasquez is slated to start Monday's game against the Rockies at Petco Park.

Yu Darvish returned from the 15-day injured list and rejoined the Padres rotation earlier this week, but San Diego will still have an opening for Vasquez as its fifth starter after Joe Musgrove (elbow) hit the shelf May 5. Though Vasquez has been largely unimpressive over his seven starts between the big club and Triple-A El Paso this season, he was solid his last time out Tuesday on the road against the Cubs, striking out six while allowing one run over 4.1 innings in a no-decision.